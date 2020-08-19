CBD Retailer Escapes Suit Over Metal Traces In Product

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Florida has approved the voluntary dismissal of a proposed class action alleging a CBD company's products contain trace amounts of metal, following the company's arguments that the claims were too vague to stand. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas dismissed the case without prejudice in a one-page order Tuesday, after CBD American Shaman LLC filed a motion to dismiss last month that was followed about two weeks later by a notice of voluntary dismissal from plaintiff Michael S. Davis. Counsel for both sides did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Davis filed suit in May,...

