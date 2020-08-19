Developer Sues Insurer For £6M After Scottish Castle Win

Law360, London (August 19, 2020, 5:35 PM BST) -- An American property developer has filed a lawsuit in London against the European subsidiary of insurer AXIS, seeking to recover millions of pounds it won against three now-collapsed companies that held back money during a deal to buy a Scottish castle. Discovery Land Company LLC claims that AXIS Speciality Europe SE is on the hook for £6 million ($7.9 million) that the property company was awarded in two claims against Jirehouse, Jirehouse Trustees Ltd. and Jirehouse Partners LLP in July 2019. The underlying dispute was over Jirehouse's handling of money transferred by Discovery Land to buy Taymouth Castle in the Scottish...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS