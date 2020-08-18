Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Revives Fight Over Grandfathered Royalty Rates

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday said the Copyright Royalty Board needs to take another look at what Music Choice must pay in royalties for its digital music services, finding the board erred in "categorically" excluding it from a lower rate for preexisting services.

In a 20-page published opinion, a three-judge panel dinged the copyright board for its failure to consider whether Music Choice's internet transmissions qualified for a lower grandfathered rate for subscription services that existed before the Digital Millennium Copyright Act was enacted.

The board had followed an earlier ruling by the Register of Copyrights that the transmissions were ineligible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!