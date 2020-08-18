DC Circ. Revives Fight Over Grandfathered Royalty Rates

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday said the Copyright Royalty Board needs to take another look at what Music Choice must pay in royalties for its digital music services, finding the board erred in "categorically" excluding it from a lower rate for preexisting services. In a 20-page published opinion, a three-judge panel dinged the copyright board for its failure to consider whether Music Choice's internet transmissions qualified for a lower grandfathered rate for subscription services that existed before the Digital Millennium Copyright Act was enacted. The board had followed an earlier ruling by the Register of Copyrights that the transmissions were ineligible...

