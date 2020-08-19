Biscuit Maker Sues BNP Paribas After $2M Phishing Scam

Law360, London (August 19, 2020, 4:59 PM BST) -- The British company behind several industrial bakeries has sued BNP Paribas in London to hold it accountable for being duped into sending $2 million to a fraudster following a phishing scam. In a newly public July 21 filing with the High Court, lawyers for Associated Biscuits International Ltd. accused the French investment bank of failing to spot and stop a bogus transfer request in September 2019. Associated Biscuits, a British investment holding company with stakes in bakeries in India and Singapore, claimed a fraudster impersonated one of its employees by using a nearly identical email address to gain confidential financial information....

