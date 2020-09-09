Simpson Thacher Adds Tax Partner From Kirkland & Ellis

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP announced that a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner whose practice specializes in transactional tax joined the firm's New York office as a partner. Russell Light is "one of the leading transactional tax attorneys in New York," Simpson Thacher said in a statement. He is experienced at the tax aspects of mergers and acquisitions, buyouts, private equity investments and fund formation, according to the firm. Light joined Simpson Thacher on Aug. 17. Light also has a background advising on tax issues that result from debt restructurings and other bankruptcy matters, public and closely held entities, and transactions...

