Financier Denies Filing £12M Suit Over Loan Losses Too Late

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 6:08 PM BST) -- Lending business Borro Group has refuted claims that it waited too long to bring a £12 million ($15.7 million) lawsuit against its former chief executive, arguing that he deliberately hid information that was not discovered until after his departure. A six-year limitation period would usually apply, as some of the "breaches of duty" allegedly committed by Paul Aitken occurred before 2014, the alternative financier states in an Aug.17 reply. However the former boss "deliberately concealed relevant facts … which were not discovered by the claimants, and could not with reasonable diligence have been discovered by them prior to his departure from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS