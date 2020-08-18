Willkie Reps Investment Group On $250M Energy Fund

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Investment group Andros Capital Partners LLC, represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, said Tuesday it has closed on its inaugural $250 million fund and will use the proceeds for middle-market transactions in the energy sector. The Houston-based firm said in a statement that its Andros Energy Capital LP fund hit its hard cap and that it will focus on making investments between $25 million and $200 million. A spokesperson for the firm declined to name specific investors, but told Law360 that the fund's investments will primarily be in areas including domestic upstream and midstream operations and that it may also back renewable...

