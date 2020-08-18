Rivkin Radler 'Lottery Lawyer' Charged With Bilking Clients

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Jason Kurland, a New York-based partner at Rivkin Radler who calls himself "The Lottery Lawyer," and three others were charged with a Mafia-tied investment scheme defrauding three of his lottery winner clients out of millions of dollars, according to court documents filed Tuesday. In a letter seeking Kurland's detention, prosecutors say the attorney offered investment opportunities to three of his clients without disclosing his relationship with the people running them or that he was taking kickbacks in exchange for the investment business. The scheme charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday allegedly targeted the winners of $1.5 billion, $245 million and $150...

