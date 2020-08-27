Barnes & Thornburg Picks Up IP Partner From Akerman

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has added a partner in Chicago whose work focuses on protecting clients' intellectual property, handling commercial litigation and providing counsel on risk management and other considerations for transactions. Darrick Hooker joined Barnes & Thornburg's intellectual property department after working at Akerman LLP for more than two years. He's the fifth partner the firm has added to its Windy City office and the fourth it has added to its IP department this year, according to the firm's announcement. Hooker told Law360 on Thursday that he switched firms because he was attracted to how Barnes & Thornburg has grown...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS