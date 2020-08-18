Gov't To Pay $850K To End Suit Over Patient's Fatal Surgery

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The federal government has agreed to pay $850,000 as part of an $865,000 settlement approved Tuesday resolving a suit accusing a doctor employed by a federally funded health clinic of negligently piercing a patient's bowel during surgery and causing a fatal infection. U.S. District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. signed off on the deal to end a suit accusing Dr. John Burney, an employee of Health Care Partners of South Carolina Inc., of perforating Gail Eglit's bowel in two places during a surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. The damage caused a severe infection and led to the patient's death two...

