Bank Fraudster Can't Shake Prison Term At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Tuesday that a Pennsylvania federal judge was not wrong to impose the same 10½-year prison term that the appellate court had tossed in ordering the resentencing of a man convicted in a $1.3 million bank fraud scheme. More than two years after the first appellate decision, a panel upheld Shawn Hilliard's existing sentence in a nonprecedential opinion, rejecting his argument that getting the same amount of time behind bars was "substantively unreasonable" due to changes in his favor, including reductions in his criminal history score and restitution amount. "Although certain factors improved for Hilliard between his first...

