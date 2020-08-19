4th Circ. Won't Void Deportation After High Court's Ruling

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused to salvage a green card holder's bid for deportation relief, saying that the noncitizen was ineligible under a Supreme Court ruling raising the bar for immigrants seeking to cancel removal orders. In a Tuesday published opinion, the appeals court held that Yonis Ivan Del Cid Argueta's 2013 conviction for marijuana possession triggered the so-called stop-clock rule and froze his accrual of U.S. residency, barring him from seeking deportation relief based on his length of stay. The opinion took its cues from the Supreme Court's Barton v. Barr ruling in April, a 5-4 decision that broadened the types...

