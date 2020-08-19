Feds Say Mont. Tribe Made Outdated Argument Against Mine

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Federal environmental agencies say a Montana tribal group's arguments to block a proposed copper and silver mine wrongly focus on outdated and irrelevant agency actions. The Ksanka Kupaqa Xa'lcin, a group linked to the Ksanka Band of the Ktunaxa (Kootenai) Nation, is raising Endangered Species Act claims against agency actions that were superseded in 2019, the Fish and Wildlife Service and National Forest Service said in their Monday brief. The agencies are fighting a June motion for summary judgment filed by tribal and environmental groups in a dispute over the Rock Creek Mine proposed by RC Resources for the Cabinet Mountains of northwest Montana. "Plaintiffs ask the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS