Hymnal Publisher Denied Exit From Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal court on Tuesday refused to toss a suit accusing hymnal publishing giant Oregon Catholic Press of trying to squeeze out smaller competitors through its monopoly on the publication of Catholic liturgical songs. U.S. District Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. issued an order Tuesday denying a motion to dismiss from Oregon Catholic Press, or OCP, that looked to duck claims it imposes anti-competitive terms on smaller competitors when licensing its songs, as well as claims that it has illegal market allocation agreements in place with rivals. The judge compared the case to the Supreme Court's landmark Aspen Skiing decision,...

