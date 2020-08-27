Patent Drafting Lessons From Fed. Circ. Driveshaft Case

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The readability of a patent application and the impression it makes on the audience is more important than ever. This was recently affirmed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's decision not to initiate — via a six-six tie that fell short of the seven needed to initiate — en banc review of the panel decision in American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. v. Neapco Holding LLC.[1] This case, somewhat controversially, found a mechanical patent for a car driveshaft to be ineligible subject matter. Interestingly, the Federal Circuit appears to allude to the fact that the claims and specification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS