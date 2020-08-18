Vivus Says Ch. 11 Plan Should Be OK'd Despite Opposition

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical venture Vivus Inc. told the Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday its Chapter 11 plan should be approved despite opposition from the federal bankruptcy watchdog and others because it is a "value-maximizing" plan that benefits stakeholders. In a memorandum of law filed in support of the Chapter 11 plan, Vivus asserted the plan resulted from "prolonged, good-faith efforts" after "repeated attempts" for an out-of-court refinancing of the debtors' capital structure failed. "The plan represents a comprehensive and value-maximizing restructuring that benefits all of the debtors' stakeholders," the filing said. Vivus asserted finalization of the plan "is in the best interests of all...

