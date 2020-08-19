Electric Co. Wants Arguments Nixed In $35M Award Fight

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Teco Energy subsidiary that won $35 million in arbitration against Guatemala wants the D.C. Circuit to nix upcoming oral arguments in the Central American country's challenge to an order enforcing the award, saying a hearing isn't necessary for the panel to evaluate the "soundness" of the underlying ruling. Teco Guatemala Holdings LLC, which won the award following a dispute over electricity tariffs, told the circuit court on Tuesday that Guatemala's argument that the award is not final and therefore cannot be enforced isn't supported by the facts of the case or the law. Guatemala argues in the appeal that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS