Idaho Miners Want Feds To Cover Tribe's Pollution Claims

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A trio of Idaho mining companies wants to shift responsibility for alleged pollution onto the United States government, which they said is liable for historic water contamination northeast of Boise. Midas Gold Idaho Inc., Idaho Gold Resources Co. LLC and Stibnite Gold Co. told an Idaho federal court Tuesday that the U.S. Forest Service should be held responsible for the pollution alleged by the Nez Perce Tribe in a separate Clean Water Act case against the companies. The companies said mining activity that occurred last century and was overseen or approved by the Forest Service and federal government caused pollution in...

