Gambia Says Facebook Can't Withhold Deleted Posts

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Gambia is urging a D.C. federal court to grant its bid for access to deleted Facebook posts by Myanmar government officials who allegedly sought to enable genocide against the Rohingya, the country's Muslim minority, saying U.S. privacy law doesn't protect them. Facebook is wrongly using the Stored Communications Act to justify its unwillingness to turn over deleted posts and pages that allegedly spread misinformation about Myanmar's Muslim minority population, Gambia claimed Tuesday. The West African country is seeking the posts to assist in arbitration against Myanmar over the alleged genocide. "Publicly, Facebook admits that it 'can and should do more' to...

