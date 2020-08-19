Fed. Circ. Revives Fee Bid In Gardasil Vaccine Act Case

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday revived a mother's bid for attorney fees in an unsuccessful case claiming her daughter was injured by Merck & Co.'s Gardasil HPV vaccine, ruling a special master wrongly held there was "no evidence" the vaccine caused the injuries. The plaintiff, Susan Cottingham, dismissed her petition in 2016 after she was unable to find an expert willing to opine that the vaccine caused her daughter's injuries. However, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program established under the Vaccine Act provides for fee awards for "non-prevailing, good-faith claims," and she sought $11,468. A special master denied the request, finding...

