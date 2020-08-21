Meland Russin Founder Named Fla. Bankruptcy Judge

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Miami bankruptcy attorney Peter D. Russin has been named to serve as a bankruptcy judge for the Southern District of Florida, realizing a long-held interest in public service but also making a "bittersweet" departure from the firm he co-founded 27 years ago. Judge Russin, who was appointed by the Eleventh Circuit to fill a seat in Fort Lauderdale recently opened by the retirement of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John K. Olson, practiced bankruptcy and commercial litigation as a shareholder at Miami-based Meland Russin & Budwick PA. The firm has said it will move forward as Meland Budwick PA. "After being a private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS