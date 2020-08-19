Mall Owner CBL Properties Inks Deal To Prep For Bankruptcy

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT) -- Mall owner CBL Properties said Wednesday it plans to file for bankruptcy and has inked a restructuring deal with creditors to slash roughly $900 million in debt and at least $600 million in other obligations. CBL Properties said the plan provides for a "comprehensive restructuring" through an in-court process that's expected to begin by Oct. 1. The Tennessee-headquartered real estate investment trust owns and manages a portfolio of about 108 properties in 26 states, including 68 retail centers, according to its website. "The agreement will significantly improve our balance sheet by reducing leverage and increasing net cash flow and will simplify...

