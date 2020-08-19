CBD Exec Owes His Dad $1.6M Over Equipment Theft

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has awarded a more than $1.6 million default judgment to a company that sued its owner's CBD entrepreneur son for allegedly stealing a gummy manufacturing machine and misappropriating a $1 million check. U.S. District Judge James R. Nowlin said in Tuesday's order that Practice Interactive Inc. has been substantially prejudiced by not being able to recover damages because Gregory Candelario and Tissue Culture Research and Development LLC failed to respond to the case. "Since the defendants had plenty of notice and time to respond, a default judgment is not unusually harsh," Judge Nowlin said. "No material issues...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS