Mylan Launches MS Drug Generic Amid Biogen Patent Fight

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Mylan launched its generic version of Biogen's $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera on Wednesday, capitalizing on a patent invalidation that cut Biogen's exclusivity period short by eight years. Biogen International GmbH is in the early stages of appealing the West Virginia federal judge's patent invalidation, but the Federal Circuit in late July said it wouldn't stop Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. from heading to market once it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. Mylan received that approval Monday. The company added that this is the first generic version of any MS treatment in an oral solid dosage form in the U.S....

