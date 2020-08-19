Brazil Abruptly Halts WTO Chicken Dispute With Indonesia

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization said Wednesday that Brazil's dispute with Indonesia over chicken import restrictions has been paused after the Dispute Settlement Body received a request from the Brazilian government to suspend the case. A Dispute Settlement Body panel ruled that various Indonesian food safety and licensing rules on Brazilian chicken imports were discriminatory and violated global trade agreements, but Brazil alleged in June 2019 that Indonesia still hadn't lifted the restrictions. Brazil, however, requested that the Dispute Settlement Body pause proceedings in the manner until Sept. 12, and Indonesia didn't object to Brazil's request, according to a WTO notice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS