UK Supreme Court Limits Inheritance Tax On Pension Transfer

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A gravely ill woman's pension transfer to her sons weeks before she died is exempt from inheritance tax because it wasn't designed to boost them financially, the U.K. Supreme Court said Wednesday in a ruling that partly backed the government. The country's highest court found that HM Revenue & Customs wasn't entitled to a cut of the pension death benefit payout received by Rachel Staveley's two sons under Britain's 1984 Inheritance Tax Act. In an October hearing in the case, an attorney for HMRC had sought to persuade a five-judge panel of the Supreme Court to affirm a pro-tax decision the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS