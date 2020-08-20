Plaid Taps Former Top CFPB Lawyer As New General Counsel

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 11:23 AM EDT) -- Fintech infrastructure company Plaid announced Thursday that Meredith Fuchs has been appointed general counsel, arriving from Capital One Inc. after holding top jobs at the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Fuchs joins Plaid after serving as senior vice president and chief counsel for regulatory advisory at Capital One where she led the company's enterprise regulatory legal function. Prior to Capital One, Fuchs held high-level positions at the CFPB, playing a central role in assembling the agency as general counsel and acting deputy director. Fuchs told Law360 that in her new role at Plaid she will focus on helping the industry develop...

