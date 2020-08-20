Govt. Tells High Court Not To Take Up Navajo Death Row Case

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Thursday urged the Supreme Court not to grant a petition for certiorari to Lezmond Mitchell, a Navajo man on death row, saying his attempts to reopen a final judgment amount to a "fishing expedition." Mitchell, who is scheduled for execution Aug. 26, is seeking to reopen his case in light of the 2017 Supreme Court decision in Peña-Rodriguez v. Colorado. That decision supports his position that Arizona district court rules can't bar him from interviewing his jury over concerns of racial bias, Mitchell claimed. But the government said Thursday that Peña-Rodriguez created a narrow racial bias exception...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS