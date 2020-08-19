2nd Circ. Trims $2M Bias Award For Ex-Rockefeller U. Prof

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- An Iranian-born professor at Rockefeller University can't keep $2 million a jury awarded her in a discrimination lawsuit, the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday. In a pair of decisions, a Second Circuit panel upheld the Manhattan federal judge's order reducing Effat Emamian's award to $200,000, plus $250,000 in back pay, and refused to give Rockefeller a new trial because the judge let the jury fix a mistake on the verdict form after the decision in her race and national origin suit was announced. "The court engaged in a careful, thorough survey of comparable cases, correctly determining that even cases involving far more...

