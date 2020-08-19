Law Firm Leaders: Mukasey Frenchman's Marc Mukasey

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Marc Mukasey, a former co-chair of Greenberg Traurig LLP's white-collar defense and investigations practice, and two other former firm shareholders launched their boutique law firm, Mukasey Frenchman & Sklaroff LLP, in spring 2019. Marc Mukasey Mukasey Frenchman & Sklaroff Founding partner Here, Mukasey chats with Law360 about the reasoning behind founding the law firm, his goals for the firm over the next five years and how it is different from other litigation boutiques in New York. This interview took place July 17 and has been edited for length and clarity. What is your reason for founding a boutique litigation firm?...

