3rd Circ. Won't Unravel $657K Award In Discrimination Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A laid-off employee of a fire protection product manufacturing company will keep his award of $657,879.20, the Third Circuit held Wednesday, brushing aside the company's argument that the lower court's determination was excessive. In an unpublished opinion, appellate court judges Theodore A. McKee, Stephanos Bibas and Richard L. Nygaard disagreed with Lloyd Industries Inc.'s argument claiming the Pennsylvania district court's decision to award ex-employee Ronald Watson more than $650,000 in damages for his alleged discriminatory and psychologically damaging layoff should be revisited, and instead found that the district court's award amount was reasonable. "We must avoid second-guessing the fact-finder," the panel...

