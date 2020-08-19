ITC Greenlights New Duties On Plastic From S. Korea, Oman

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission found Wednesday that imports of plastic sheets used in food and medical equipment packaging from South Korea and Oman are hampering U.S. producers, clearing the way for new duties ranging as high as 52%. The unanimous vote from the commission came roughly a month after the U.S. Department of Commerce found that the imported material — known as polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, sheet — had been sold at unfairly low prices in the U.S. and laid out remedial duties. The ITC found that U.S. PET sheet producers were "materially injured" by the cheaper imports. "As a result...

