Investors Sue Adviser For £4M Over 'Flawed' Trading Plan

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 5:44 PM BST) -- A group of disgruntled investors sued their former financial adviser in London for £4 million ($5.27 million) to recoup money they say was squandered as a result of a flawed, "unrealistic" trading strategy that left them exposed to market turbulence. In a newly public July 29 filing with the High Court, the group of nine investors accused ITI Capital Ltd. of misrepresenting the risk associated with investing their money in options between 2014 and 2016. Investors, including four companies and five men led by Adam Giaquinto, say the financial adviser oversold the positives of the trading strategy without detailing its flaws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS