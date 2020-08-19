'Woodstock' Is For Tobacco Products, Not Pot, 2nd Circ. Hears

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A company selling smokers' products using the "Woodstock" name told the Second Circuit on Wednesday that the owner of the music festival cannot extend its trademark rights to the name to a line of federally illegal marijuana products. The brief marks the latest filing in Woodstock Roots LLC's attempt to enjoin Woodstock Ventures LC, which controls the rights to the iconic 1969 festival, from licensing its name for the sale of recreational marijuana products. Woodstock Roots, and its affiliate Woodstock Products, asserted in their brief that they had secured trademark registrations to use "Woodstock" to sell noncannabis "smokers' articles," such as...

