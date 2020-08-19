Ex-FINRA Exec To Lead SEC NY Office As Agency Reshuffles

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission tapped Richard R. Best, a former Financial Industry Regulatory Authority senior director, to head its New York regional office on Wednesday in a reshuffling of some of the regulator's top brass. Best will replace Marc P. Berger, who will become the SEC's new deputy director of its enforcement division after a 2.5-year tenure in New York, according to the agency. Although Best has been with the SEC since 2015 as the regional director of its Salt Lake City and Atlanta offices, respectively, his move to New York marks new oversight of the largest concentration of financial institutions in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS