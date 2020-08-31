15 Minutes With Kentucky State University's General Counsel

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT) -- As some classes are underway in-person at Kentucky State University, general counsel Lisa Lang and other school officials are expecting everyone there to realize how much is at stake during the pandemic — especially as a handful of colleges around the country already have sent students home for remote learning just days after welcoming them back to campus. Lisa Lang Currently: General counsel, Kentucky State University Previously: General counsel, Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board Law school: Louis D. Brandeis School of Law In a recent interview with Law360, Lang said her legal team worked hand-in-hand with senior leaders to reach the university's decision, which...

