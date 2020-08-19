Gov't Asks $1M Damages After Honeywell Purifier Combusts

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. federal government sued Honeywell International Inc. in Kansas federal court Wednesday, seeking to hold the company liable for over $1 million in damages incurred at a VA pharmacy after a Honeywell air purifier allegedly ignited in fire after four years of use in 2017. Stephen R. McAllister, U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas, said that Honeywell's "defective" air purifier put users in an "unreasonably dangerous condition," alleging that the company failed to warn customers of the harm and failed to adequately test and correct the product to prevent dangers and injuries from happening. A Leavenworth, Kansas, pharmacy operated by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS