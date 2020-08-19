Ed. Dept. Can't Shield Financials In Contract Payment Dispute

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Civilian Board of Contract Appeals won't shield the U.S. Department of Education's financial details related to its claims that it overpaid on a student debt collection contract, rejecting the department's argument that publicly releasing that information would hurt it in similar litigation. Although the board partially granted the Education Department's bid for summary judgment, cutting several claims from Transworld Systems Inc.'s appeal over the agency's bid to claw back an alleged $1.3 million contract overpayment, Judge Harold D. Lester Jr. said in a related decision that the department couldn't redact that figure or other dollar figures from the summary judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS