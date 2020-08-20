ITC To Probe Apple Over Maxell Patent Infringement Claims

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission says it will look into whether Apple has been importing technology that infringes a set of patents owned by Japanese electronics giant Maxell in the latest twist in the intellectual property spat between the two companies. The agency published notice of the investigation Wednesday, which clarified that the probe was in response to a complaint filed by Maxell in July. "Mobile devices, tablets, smartwatches, and laptop computers sold under the Apple brand name" all fall under the scope of the probe, according to the agency. This is only the latest development in the IP fight between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS