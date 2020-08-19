Insurer Resists Covering Hotel For Bar Taker Filmed In Shower

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. argued Wednesday in Georgia federal court that it's not responsible for the legal bills a hotel owner and manager incurred after a law school graduate alleged she was surreptitiously filmed in the shower while staying at the New York hotel before taking the bar exam. At the time a hotel employee allegedly took the unauthorized video, Starr didn't insure Albany Downtown Hotel Partners LLC or Banyan Tree Management LLC, the owner and manager, respectively, of the Hampton Inn and Suites in the Empire State capital, the insurer said. The policy that covered Albany and Banyan was...

