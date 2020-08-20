Womble Bond Nabs Ex-Buchanan Ingersoll Patent Litigator

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has expanded its footprint in the life sciences space by adding a former Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC attorney with years of experience as a patent litigator. Mike O'Shaughnessy has joined Womble Bond as a partner in Atlanta, the firm said in a Wednesday announcement. O'Shaughnessy told Law360 on Thursday that he has worked with some of the attorneys at Womble Bond before — including Kristen Cramer, John Cox and Barry Herman — which factored into his choosing to move to the firm. "I've always been impressed by the lawyers that are here, and I'm really excited to...

