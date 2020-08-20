Florida Can't Stop Challenge To Road Project In Panther Lands

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Wednesday she would not dismiss parts of the Sierra Club's suit claiming the Florida Department of Transportation greenlit a highway expansion without considering its effects on the Florida panther because though the agency has since backed off, there is no indication it won't restart the project later. U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell declined to dismiss the challenge by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups to FDOT's proposed widening of State Road 29 in southwest Florida across land that is considered essential to the Florida panther's long-term existence. FDOT and the U.S. Army Corps of...

