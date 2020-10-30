Feds Pressed On Bid To Nix Gilead HIV Patent Counterclaims

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- In a case alleging Gilead infringed four government-owned patents for an HIV treatment, a Delaware federal judge grilled the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday when the agency argued that it's immune from the drug company's inequitable conduct counterclaims. HHS said inequitable conduct and unclean hands defenses can only be asserted against the government if it has engaged in "flagrant misconduct." Gilead's allegations in defense of the suit — that the patents are invalid, in part because the government obtained them by concealing relevant prior art from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office — don't rise to that level,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS