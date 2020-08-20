Atlantic Lobster Fishing OK'd Despite Risk To Whale Species

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Lobster fishing that poses a threat to a whale species on the cusp of extinction won't be interrupted this year despite a ruling that the U.S. government ignored the risks when drafting rules for the operations six years ago. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg decided Wednesday to vacate a 2014 biological opinion from the National Marine Fisheries Service that enabled lobster fishing along the Atlantic coast from Maine to North Carolina but gave the government until May to finish an analysis to replace it. In the meantime, lobster fishing will be allowed even though environmental groups had successfully challenged the...

