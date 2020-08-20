US Pushes To Revive Iran Sanctions Despite Exiting Deal

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Thursday took the first steps toward reimposing United Nations sanctions against Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear accord, despite having abandoned the historic deal more than two years ago. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notified the U.N. Security Council that Iran has not been honoring its commitments under the nuclear deal, commencing a process that could result in the reinstitution of sweeping trade restrictions against Tehran within 30 days. "President Trump and this administration have discarded the fiction that the regime merely seeks a peaceful nuclear program," Pompeo said at a press conference in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS