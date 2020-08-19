NJ Mistakenly Warns Of Case Dismissals In 10K Notices

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- More than 10,000 notices went out to attorneys incorrectly stating their New Jersey state civil cases had been dismissed for lack of prosecution, a problem caused by a technical glitch in an automated system and resolved after lawyers flagged the erroneous messages, a judiciary representative said Wednesday. The flurry of warnings arrived after the automated dismissal process for lack of prosecution in such cases resumed on Friday, according to judiciary spokesperson Peter McAleer. That process had been suspended under New Jersey Supreme Court orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, McAleer told Law360 in a series of emails. The resumption of that...

