Confusing Green Finance Terms Pose Problems, Group Warns

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 6:18 PM BST) -- Investment professionals association the CFA Institute has warned that confusing language about sustainable finance is interfering with the investor buying process, as it launched an effort to help clarify terminology. There is concern among market players that inconsistency in environmental, social and governance-related terms and investment approaches has resulted in misunderstanding between investors and asset managers, which could eventually result in "erosion of trust in the industry," the CFA Institute said. The institute raised the issue of confusion surrounding environmental, social and governance, known as ESG, in a consultation paper on the issue published Wednesday. Asset managers and investors alike have...

