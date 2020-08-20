Investors In Defunct Woodford Fund To Get Another £183M

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 2:04 PM BST) -- Investors in a shuttered flagship equity fund are set to receive another £183.15 million ($240 million) in compensation as the embattled fund winds up, its administrator said Thursday. Link Asset Services, the administrator of the Neil Woodford Equity Income Fund, has written to investors to say it had made the cash available to distribute to those who lost out when it collapsed. The cash arose out of a deal to sell the fund's 19 healthcare investments to Acacia Research Corporation for £223.9 million, the letter said. It is the third cash distribution that has been made out by the administrator. Link told investors...

