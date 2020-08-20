Legal & General Gets OK To Transfer Business To ReAssure

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 4:27 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday gave Legal & General the go-ahead to transfer parts of its business to another insurer, after concluding that the sale was fair to all groups of policyholders even when taking into account potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli has approved the transfer of Legal and General Assurance Society Ltd.'s traditional insurance-based savings, pensions, life and "with profits" business to ReAssure Ltd. He said that the planned migration is designed to provide a better outcome for policyholders, so they are not held at a company whose "strategic priority lies elsewhere." Legal &...

