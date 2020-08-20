Germany Sees 50% Jump In Suspected Money Laundering

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 3:35 PM BST) -- The number of reported transactions suspected to be linked to financial crime in Germany shot up by almost 50% in 2019, according to the German government's financial intelligence unit, reflecting a rise in regulatory vigilance and new technology in the banking sector. The department received almost 115,000 suspicious transaction reports in 2019, compared with just over 77,000 in 2018. That rise reflected a 37,500 increase or almost 49% jump in the number of reports, known as STRs, filed the previous year. The number of reports submitted by banks and other businesses every year has risen almost twelve-fold since 2009. The surge in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS